

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man has been charged after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted while having her passport photo taken.

According to investigators, a 28-year-old woman went to have her passport photographs taken in the area of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area on Saturday.

She told police the assault occurred while she was having her photograph taken.

A suspect identified as Eugenio Deocreza, 46, of Toronto, was arrested on Monday by Toronto police. He was charged with sexual assault.

Deocreza is scheduled to appear in court on April 27.