

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Hamilton police are investigating after they say a sewing needle was discovered inside Halloween candy.

Police say parents in the Glanbrook area notified officers of the incident on Friday evening.

According to investigators, the needle was found inside a chocolate bar a child received on Halloween night.

Police say the child was trick-or-treating with friends at more than 70 homes in the Mount Hope area but investigators have not yet determined exactly where the chocolate bar came from.

“Hamilton Police want to remind parents that tampering to Halloween candy is rare,” a news release issued by the police service Monday read.

Police asks parents to throw away any candy that has an unusual appearance or discoloration, has tiny pinholes or tears in the wrapper, or any unwrapped items and homemade or baked goods.

“Hamilton Police urge parents to inspect their children’s candy and to notify Police if they discover any tampered candy,” the news release concluded.