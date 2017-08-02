

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A severe thunderstorm watch has ended for the city of Toronto after heavy rain and some hail hit parts of the GTA on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 9 p.m., Environment Canada said conditions were no longer favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms.

The weather agency previously said there may be development of severe thunderstorms that could be capable of producing heavy rain across southern Ontario.

Much of the province was under a severe thunderstorm watch or a severe thunderstorm warning, which also ended on Wednesday evening.

The agency advised people to use extra caution on the roads and around waterways.

More muggy weather is expected in the city on Thursday, with a high of 28 C, though it will feel more like 35 C with the humidex. There’s another chance of thunderstorms tomorrow evening. Then on Friday thunderstorms are possible again, along with a high of 27 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected Saturday and Sunday, with highs between 22 and 25 C. More rain is possible from Sunday evening through Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.