

Sandie Benitah, CTV News Toronto





Police in Durham region are trying to determine who was the target of a late night shooting on Dundas Street Wednesday night.

About five or six shots were fired at a building on Dundas Street in Whitby around 11:30 p.m.

Two men were then seen inside a white SUV leaving the scene in a hurry.

Only one person inside the building was injured. A man was apparently hit by shards of glass, suffering a minor injury.