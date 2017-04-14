

Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto





Toronto police say they are seeking three or four female suspects after a person was robbed and stabbed several times in the Eaton Centre overnight Friday.

Police say they were called sometime before 12:30 a.m. to the north entrance to the mall near Yonge and Dundas streets for a report of a stabbing.

An officer at the scene told CP24 that the victim was stabbed and robbed but was conscious and breathing when they were taken from the scene to hospital via an ambulance emergency run.

Police said one person was detained at the scene but later released.

Paramedics said the victim was in serious condition with several stab wounds to the torso.

Police said they are looking for three or four female suspects, clad in dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200.