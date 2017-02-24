

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Service has resumed on all GO trains across the GTA and the Union-Pearson Express after a power outage downtown that caused major delays.

Thousands of commuters are still being affected by residual delays after a massive power issue occurred at the CN control tower.

According to Metrolinx, power has been restored to the CN tower but the signal issue continues to remain.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne-Marie Aikins told CP24 that the signal systems have to be brought back online before the trains can operate safely.

Trains were being held for most of Friday morning.

One train carrying UP Express passengers was stuck near Weston Station due to the power outage for over one hour.

A passenger on the UP Express train Scott Greenwood told CTV News Toronto that he missed his flight from Toronto to Vancouver.

Still stuck on train at around 11 a.m., Greenwood said he had missed his flight which left at 10:40 a.m. and he was on the UP Express at 9 a.m.

Greenwood said this is “not a great way to start a vacation.”

Meanwhile, Aikins said they are working to get the trains back to regular service as quickly as possible.

“They’re looking at options. They’re working very hard to restore signals,” Aikins said.

There is no estimated time that service will be back to normal but Aikins said Metrolinx is hoping to have the problem solved within the hour.