The life of longtime councillor Pam McConnell will be celebrated in a service at St. James Cathedral later this week, which will be audio broadcasted at the adjacent park for members of the public.

The Celebration of Life will take place at 1 p.m. on Aug. 25 inside the cathedral located at 65 Church Street.

The public is invited to gather at St. James Park while the service is being held to listen in and celebrate McConnell’s life.

McConnell, a deputy mayor and longtime councillor for Ward 28 Toronto Centre-Rosedale, died on July 7 at age 71 after being hospitalized for a long problem.

Flags will also fly at half-mast Friday at City Hall, Metro Hall and the Toronto civic centres to honour McConnell.

McConnell’s family has asked that people make donations to a number of charities in lieu of bringing flowers. The organizations include Collective of Black Artists, Dixon Hall Neighbourhood Services and Riverdale Housing Animation Programs.

A book of condolence will be available for people to sign at St. James Park on Friday. The online book of condolence will remain available on the city’s website at http://cityoftorontocondolences.ca until the end of the service.