

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed in Ajax after a serious collision this morning.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, at around 5 a.m., a tractor-trailer and a car collided on the highway near Lake Ridge Road.

All lanes are closed at Salem Road and Orgne air ambulance in the way to the scene.

It is not clear how many people are injured.

The OPP collision reconstruction unit is on scene.

Police have not said when the highway is expected to reopen.