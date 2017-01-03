Featured
Serious crash closes eastbound Gardiner between Hwy. 427 and Kipling
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 5:21AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 3, 2017 5:38AM EST
Multiple people were injured this morning following a serious collision on the Gardiner Expressway.
It happened shortly after midnight in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Highway 427.
Police say a limo rear-ended a car that was heading in the same direction.
A male in his 20s, who was one of four occupants of the car, was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Five other patients were transported to hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
All eastbound lanes of the highway are closed between Highway 427 and Kipling Avenue.
It is not clear when the highway is expected to reopen.
