

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A sentencing hearing has begun for Toronto man convicted of second-degree murder in the gas-and-dash death of a gas station attendant in 2012.

A jury found 44-year-old Max Tutiven guilty of second-degree murder on Oct. 10 after a short six-hour deliberation.

Jayesh Prajapati was behind the kiosk of a Shell gas station in Toronto’s Briar Hill area on Sept. 25, 2012 when he noticed Tutiven pulling away from the pumps without paying.

Security camera footage showed Prajapati race out of the station and toward Tutiven in an effort to stop him from leaving.

The court heard that Tutiven ran down Prajapati, dragging him for 70 metres down Roselawn Avenue.

During the trial, Tutiven admitted that the wheel of his vehicle struck the attendant but claimed he didn’t see the attendant as he made his getaway.

Tutiven said he thought he had hit a pylon and was dragging it.

Prajapati later died in hospital. He left behind a wife and a son.

During today’s hearing, the court heard from his wife, son and brother who all reiterated how Prajapati’s loss has left them shattered.

“He was a really supportive father,” Prajapati’s son Rishabh Prajapati told CTV News Toronto ahead of today’s hearing. “He was the first person that taught me what it means to love your spouse.”

The victim’s brother said the tragedy has been “very difficult” on the whole family.

“What has been done is not acceptable and since the verdict is going on, I will say, we will wait to hear what the judge decides,” Kaushik Dlalwadi said. “I hope that he gets a suitable punishment, whatever he deserves.”

The court also heard that Tutiven had been issued a lifetime driving prohibition and 69 previous convictions related to other incidents.

The Crown is asking the judge to allow Tutiven to serve a full 17 years before he can apply for parole. The defence, meanwhile, is asking for 12 years.

A judge is expected to sentence Tutiven sometime next week.