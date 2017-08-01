

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Residents at a downtown seniors building say their living conditions are “just gruesome” due to a lack of air conditioning.

The air conditioning unit has been out of commission for nine straight days at the senior’s building located at 85 The Esplanade.

The average age of residents in the building is between 75 and 90 years old.

An 83-year-old resident of the building, Dorothy Creaser, told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday that she is concerned for everyone in the building.

“We’re all seniors in here,” she said. “We have people aged in here from 69 to 102. My concern is for everybody in here – myself included of course – but for everybody – with respiratory problems, asthma and that’s just off the top.”

Creaser said she has to take a portable fan around with her in her apartment and adds that some residents cannot afford such a luxury.

Another resident – who did not want to be identified – said the recent heat and humidity has been affecting her health.

“The nausea comes with the heat and I’m taking Gravol to keep my stomach where it’s supposed to be,” she said. “I sit with my feet in a pan of cool water hoping that might make the rest of me feel cool. It’s extremely difficult.”

The senior’s home is owned by the city but run by a co-op, therefore the city does not manage the property.

“I think the people who live there have the right to expect that the air conditioning system be working so the city is on top of this and is working with the co-op board to try and get that air conditioning working again as soon as possible,” Mayor John Tory told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday.

According to building management, the replacement parts for the air conditioning unit had to be shipping in from the United States.

As of Tuesday afternoon, repair technicians were on site trying to fix the problem but no timeline was provided.