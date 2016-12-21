Featured
Security images released of suspect wanted in assault outside Little Italy nightclub
A suspect in an assault outside a Little Italy bar on Nov. 27 is shown in this surveillance camera image. (Toronto Police handout)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 5:58PM EST
Toronto police released security camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault outside a nightclub in Little Italy last month.
Police responded to a call in the area of College and Crawford streets at around 3:50 a.m. on Nov. 27.
On this evening, a 42-year-old man attended a nightclub in the area and became involved in a dispute inside the venue.
Police reported that the fight then escalated outside of the nightclub when the 42-year-old man was knocked unconscious. It is alleged that the suspect continued to assault the 42-year-old man while he was unconscious and laying on the ground.
The suspect has been described as a man who is about six-foot-two and weighs approximately 230 lbs. with an olive complexion.
At the time of the assault, the suspect was clean-shaven while wearing a long-sleeve white shirt with a black vest on top and black pants with black shoes that had white bottoms.
Police have not provided an update on the victim’s condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
