

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Police have released security camera images of three suspects and a suspect vehicle involved in the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man outside the North York Sheridan Mall on Friday night.

The incident happened in the north parking lot of the mall in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at around 7:50 p.m.

Police initially said the victim – identified as Toronto-resident John Trevor Paul – was 33 years old at the time of his death but later confirmed he died before midnight on Saturday, which would have been his 33rd birthday.

At the scene, Det. Chris Ruhl told CP24 on Saturday morning that the victim was in the parking lot with a group of friends prior to the shooting.

Ruhl said three suspects approached the victim while one suspect stayed in the suspect vehicle during the altercation.

The victim suffered one gunshot to the chest in the incident.

Following the shooting, the victim was taken to a trauma centre via emergency run with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Ruhl confirmed the victim was not known to police.

Several people who knew the victim gathered outside of the mall one day after the fatal shooting to honour the man they said lived near the mall and had three children.

“He was my neighbour,” Linda Joe told CP24 at the scene. “He lived right next to me. He had a little daughter, every morning he came and take the daughter to school and take the daughter back in the evening

“What I know about him is (he is a) very friendly guy, very quiet.”

Also at the scene, another friend said the 32-year-old man was a “sweetheart” and a “happy child.”

No suspect descriptions have been released by police but they have released a security camera image showing three suspect in an effort to identify them. Officers also released a surveillance camera image of the suspect vehicle involved.

Last month, 22-year-old Jovane Clarke was fatally shot after being chased inside the same mall by three suspects.

Officers said Clarke was ambushed on August 31 while returning to his car in the mall’s parking lot before one of the suspects chased him into the busy mall and shot him.

The homicide remains unsolved.

Anyone with further information regarding Friday night’s shooting is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).