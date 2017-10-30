

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto are searching for man accused of stealing a bag from a patron dining at a restaurant downtown last week.

The man told police he was sitting at a restaurant near College and Yonge streets at around 6:40 p.m. on Oct. 24 with his leather bag hung on the back of his chair when the incident occurred.

Security camera footage obtained from the restaurant allegedly showed two men walk by the man, take the bag off the chair and immediately exit the restaurant.

The man, whose laptop was inside the bag at the time, said he realized his belongings had been stolen only after the suspects had left.

Police describe the first suspect as a man with short black hair wearing a light blue button up shirt, black pants and black shoe.

The second suspect is described as a man who also has short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and light blue jeans.

Anyone who recognizes the two men seen in the images is being asked to call Toronto Police Services or Crime Stoppers.