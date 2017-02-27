

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A second victim pulled from a fire at a Kawartha Lakes area youth facility over the weekend has died of their injuries in hospital, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.

On Friday, crews responded to some sort of disturbance at the youth facility on Quaker Road, northwest of the village of Oakwood, at around 4:30 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the building to be on fire and called in the area’s local fire and EMS.

One person died as a result of the fire and two others were rushed to local hospital.

In a news release issued Monday, OPP say one of the victims taken to hospital that day has since died of their injuries.

The victim is believed to be an employee of the youth facility.

As a result of the second death, OPP have laid a second charge of second-degree murder against a youth.

The suspect, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been remanded in custody until a court appearance.

An autopsy was scheduled for the first victim Saturday. Police have not provided any further details on either victim.

With files from the Canadian Press