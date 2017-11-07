

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Hamilton have made an arrest and identified the woman shot and killed outside a townhouse on Monday night.

Thirty-six-year-old Natasha Thompson was found shot outside a townhouse complex on 17 Lang Street, near Red Hill Valley Parkway and Queenston Road, shortly after 5 p.m.

Though she was rushed to hospital for treatment, she did not survive.

“The investigation has revealed that this is a domestic-related homicide,” police wrote in a release Tuesday morning.

Previously, police said the shooter and victim were believed to be known to each other but did not specify how. They also said the victim was not a resident at the townhouse.

Witnesses told police that they saw a suspect flee the area on foot shortly after the shots were fired, cutting through backyards near Melvin and Parkdale avenues in the process.

Investigators are asking anyone living in the vicinity of the townhouse or the aforementioned streets to check their security cameras for any footage of the incident.

A suspect identified as Mark Joseph Champagne turned himself in to Toronto Police Service’s 41 Division at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

He has since been charged with second degree murder.

He appeared in a Hamilton courtroom this morning on the charge.