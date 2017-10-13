

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Sears Canada is due in court today to seek approval for a full liquidation of its remaining stores as early as Oct. 19, putting another 12,000 employees out of a job.

The embattled retailer is scheduled to put forth a motion in Ontario Superior Court Friday to liquidate roughly 130 stores after it said earlier this week it had failed to find a viable buyer.

Sears Canada sought protection from its creditors in June.

A buyer group led by Sears Canada executive chairman Brandon Stranzl has been in discussions to purchase the retailer and continue to operate it.

But in a report dated Wednesday, the court-appointed monitor FTI Consulting Canada said that although the Stranzl group continued to be in discussions with stakeholders, no updated executable proposal had been presented.