

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police say that a 31-year-old man who escaped the custody of a medical facility in the city’s west end on Thursday should be considered “violent and dangerous.”

Ijahim Peter was last seen in the vicinity of Queen Street West and Shaw Street at around 10 a.m.

Police say that Peter “had been ordered into the custody of a medical facility and was supposed to remain there.”

He is described as about five-foot-ten with a muscular build, black hair and brown eyes.

Police say that they are concerned for the safety of both Peter and members of the public.