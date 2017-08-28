

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 57-year-old woman was sexually assaulted while walking in Toronto’s downtown core last month and the suspect is still on the loose, police say.

The woman told police that she was walking in the Sherbourne and Shuter streets area at around 7:30 p.m. on July 24 when she was approached by two men.

It’s alleged that one of the two men sexually assaulted the woman before they both fled through a nearby parking lot.

The man is described as 30 years old, five-foot-eight, 170 pounds with a black beard and afro. He was last seen wearing a blue Toronto Blue Jays t-shirt, dark pants, a dark backpack and a red bandana tied around his neck.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo provided by police is being asked to call them or Crime Stoppers.