

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have responded to four reports of street robberies involving a gun in the Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue area this morning.

Const. Caroline de Kloet told CP24 via phone that police were alerted to the first robbery at around 6:45 a.m.

She said three others have occurred in the same area since then.

“We have a suspect that’s armed with a gun,” Kloet said. “There have been no injuries reported in all four cases however property has been obtained.”

Police say they only have a “vague” description of a suspect at this time.

He is described as a man in his 20s or 30s and about six-feet fall.

He was last seen in dark clothing and a hoodie with the hood pulled over his head.

“Anybody in the area who sees something suspicious (we’re asking) if they could contact police,” Kloet said. “Any businesses that have any video, if they could check that, that would be appreciated as well.”