Francis O'Connor, 31, is shown in a handout image. (DRPS)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, May 18, 2017 12:05PM EDT
Police in Durham Region are searching for a man they say was abducted from an Oshawa home at gunpoint yesterday.
Investigators say three armed males walked into a home on Kenora Avenue at around 2 p.m. Wednesday. They went into the basement apartment and allegedly stole several items.
At some point during the invasion, police believe a man was abducted at gunpoint.
The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Francis O’Connor. Investigators have released two images of O’Connor in hopes it will generate leads on his whereabouts.
The suspects involved in the home invasion are described as three white males in their 20s with thin builds. Police say theycarried firearms.
