

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Durham Region are searching for a suspect after a Muslim man was attacked at a Whitby park over the weekend.

According to police, the 22-year-old victim was inside a public washroom in Heydenshore Park on Brock Street on Saturday when a man walked into the washroom and made several “hate-related threats” toward him.

It’s alleged the suspect punched the victim before fleeing the park on a bike with upturned handlebars.

The suspect is described as a white man who is between 45 and 55 years old, approximately five-foot-eleven with a medium build an messy blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a tank top, dark shorts and possibly an earring.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is being asked to call investigators or Crime Stoppers.