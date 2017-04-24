

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police say they are looking for a man who is accused of exposing himself to attendees at a community centre in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood.

On Sunday afternoon, police say approximately 30 people were gathered at Driftwood Community Centre on Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue for an event.

It’s alleged the suspect walked into the community centre with his pants unzipped and exposed himself to those inside.

The suspect is described as being approximately 35 years old, between five-foot-11 and six-feet, 160 pounds with a skinny build and an unshaven face. He was last seen wearing a dark toque, a dark grey long sleeved T-shirt with ‘Canada’ printed on the front, black shorts with a Maple Leafs logo and dark sweatpants.

Investigators have released images of a suspect in an effort to generate leads from the public.

Anyone with new information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.