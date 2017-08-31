

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Friends and family of a 32-year-old woman who went missing a week ago after leaving a community centre in Vaughan say the disappearance is totally out of character for her and she was ill-prepared to be away from home.

Her sister, Layla, says Randa Elyassir left her home on Wheatfield Crescent, near Weston Road and Ashberry Boulevard at 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 24. She arrived at the Vellore Village Community Centre about 18 minutes later, and nobody has seen her since.

“She doesn’t have anything with her,” Layla said. “She never goes anywhere without her makeup, and her makeup bag is at home, she has no clothes with her.

She said the fitness staff found Randa’s purse there, and it only contained her gym membership card.

The family is perplexed as to why she would leave and not contact them.

“My sister was in a great mood, she had plans for the weekend, she had plans for the Friday. She was talking about the things she was going to do that weekend,” Layla said, adding she was not in any sort of fight or dispute with anyone.

Police say she has a boyfriend, but no dispute or fight occurred with him. They say she does not drive and does not have any cash or bank cards, or even a phone with her.

She was last seen wearing white gym pants, white Nike running shoes, and a white vest over a black gym top.

Her family says she is on medication and did not take it with her. So far, friends and family members have canvassed various parts of Vaughan and putting up posters.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area she was last seen and brought out a canine unit to search for her.

Layla said anyone who spots her sister should call them or police immediately.

“We love you; we need you to come home. Whoever has her, if somebody’s seen her, please contact police or tell me she’s okay.”

She said her mother and father "are driving around everywhere looking for her."

"They don't know what to do."

Anyone who spots Elyassir is asked to call police at 1-888-876-5423, ext. 7441.