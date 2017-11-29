

Thousands of students in Durham Region may have to find an alternate way to school tomorrow if a deal isn’t reached between school bus drivers and their operator.

Last Friday, Unifor Local 4268 served a strike notice to First Student Canada, signaling that they would walk off the job if a “fair deal” wasn’t reached by 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Unifor’s Ontario Regional Director, Naureen Rizvi, said that unpaid hours and low “unfair” wages are at the crux of the demands

Currently, drivers are only paid from the point they pick up the first student to the moment they drop the last child off. Any time accumulated in between – travelling from their home to the first pick-up, performing vehicle maintenance or otherwise – is unpaid. For example, drivers are not compensated for the time it takes to complete mandatory daily vehicle inspections.

“I think we are, at this point, considerably far apart because what we’re looking for is this – three hours paid time in the morning, three hours of paid time in the afternoon and one hour of incidental time where the drivers can take care of the maintenance and inspection and all the rest of that,” Rizvi said at a news conference.

“We’re working really hard but I have to say it’s progressing a lot slower than we were hoping.”

Rizvi said many drivers are working for $12 an hour but once the unpaid hours are factored in, they’re actually earning below minimum wage.

She said the some 260 drivers feel “entirely disrespected” given the fact they’re entrusted with the safety of children.

“Being a school bus driver, taking care of children, it’s not an hour and a half job,” she said. “There’s an expectation to check buses, that’s while you’re on the job, you should be paid for that.”

The two sides have been negotiating for 20 days and though they remain at the table, Rizvi said they’ve heard “just about everything.”

However, the spokesperson for First Student Canada, Jay Brock, said Wednesday that the two sides are “making a lot of progress” and “negotiating in good faith.” He said he hopes work stoppage isn’t necessary.

If a deal isn’t reached by the deadline, more than 10,000 students from 103 schools would be impacted within the Durham Public District School Board and at the Durham Catholic School Board in Ajax, Brock, Oshawa, Pickering, Scugog, Uxbridge and Whitby.

A number of students in Scarborough may also be affected.

In a letter to parents, Toronto District School Board urged parents to be prepared to make alternate arrangements should a strike be called tomorrow.

“We continue to remain hopeful that the contract negotiations between the bus operator and the union representing the bus drivers will conclude with a settlement, not a strike,” the letter reads.

“In the meantime, we will be monitoring the contract negotiations very closely. Should a strike be called or a settlement reached, parents will be notified immediately.”

The Durham Catholic School Board also confirmed that all families at risk of being impacted have been properly notified.

“We are absolutely committed to the bargaining process, it always works,” Rizvi said. “There are times where we have to go into deadline bargaining like this and issue a strike notice. If workers are paid less than what the Employer Standards Act says, you ought to take a stand.”

The TDSB schools that could be affected include:

Cedarbrook Public School

Centennial Road Public School

Cornell Public School

Corvette Public School

George B Little Public School

Poplar Road Public School

West Hill Public School

William G Miller Public School

It would also affect these schools in Oshawa: