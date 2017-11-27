

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A school bus driver is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after a crash took place in Milton on Monday.

The collision, which involved a school bus and a minivan, occurred in the area of Sixth Line and Lower Base Line at around 4 p.m.

Halton police said the school bus involved in the crash had no other occupants at the time.

The condition of the driver of the minivan is unclear, officers said.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.