

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A school bus driver is facing charges after colliding with a vehicle in Markham and then allegedly refusing a breathalyzer test.

Police in York Region were called to a scene Tuesday afternoon after a driver reported that a school bus had repeatedly bumped into her vehicle near Enterprise Boulevard and Warden Avenue.

Officers arrived to find at least 20 students from Bill Crothers Secondary School on board the full-sized school bus. No one was injured.

Police quickly determined that the bus had in fact struck a vehicle and, upon speaking with the driver of the school bus, allegedly observed signs of impairment.

The driver was arrested at the scene without incident but later refused a breathalyzer test.

A 54-year-old Georgina woman has since been charged with refusing to provide a breath sample and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.