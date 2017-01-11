

Web Staff , CTV News Toronto





Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017:

Dufferin County: All school buses cancelled today but schools remain open. East Garafraxa Public School, Laurelwoods Elementary School, Primrose Public School will be closed.

Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board: All buses in Dufferin County cancelled today due to weather.

Durham Student Transportation Services: School buses cancelled for Zone 1, Zone 2 and Zone 3 today.

Simcoe County: All buses cancelled due to icy road conditions and fallen debris caused by high winds

Student Transportation Services of Central Ontario: Busing and school transportation cancelled today for the areas of Peterborough and Northumberland, including Campbellford.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board: No buses to schools in Muskoka, City of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton and Honey Harbour