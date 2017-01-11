Featured
School bus cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
A school bus is covered in snow in this file photo. (The Indianapolis Star / Brent Drinkut)
Web Staff , CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:15AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:29AM EST
Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017:
Dufferin County: All school buses cancelled today but schools remain open. East Garafraxa Public School, Laurelwoods Elementary School, Primrose Public School will be closed.
Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board: All buses in Dufferin County cancelled today due to weather.
Durham Student Transportation Services: School buses cancelled for Zone 1, Zone 2 and Zone 3 today.
Simcoe County: All buses cancelled due to icy road conditions and fallen debris caused by high winds
Student Transportation Services of Central Ontario: Busing and school transportation cancelled today for the areas of Peterborough and Northumberland, including Campbellford.
Trillium Lakelands District School Board: No buses to schools in Muskoka, City of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton and Honey Harbour
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- CAA: Toronto has half of the country's worst traffic bottlenecks
- Strong winds knock out power across the GTA
- School bus cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
- Woman accused of repeatedly slapping TTC bus driver in North York
- City ramps up efforts to reduce pedestrian fatalities, plans to create senior safety zones