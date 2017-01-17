

Web Staff , CTV News Toronto





Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017:

Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic District School Board: Buses cancelled

Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board: All buses cancelled today due to weather. Schools are open.

Hastings & Prince Edward District School Board: Buses cancelled

Limestone District School Board: Buses cancelled

Simcoe County: All buses cancelled

STSCO: School buses cancelled in Peterborough city/ county, Northumberland, Clarington and Campbellford

Trillium Lakelands District School Board: All buses cancelled in City of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton, and Muskoka

Waterloo Region District School Board: All buses cancelled in Waterloo region today due to freezing rain

York Region and York Catholic District school boards: All buses cancelled