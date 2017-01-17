Featured
School bus cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017
A youngster makes her way onto a school bus in Holland, N.Y., on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013. (AP Photo/The Buffalo News, Robert Kirkham)
Web Staff , CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 5:42AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 6:05AM EST
Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017:
Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic District School Board: Buses cancelled
Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board: All buses cancelled today due to weather. Schools are open.
Hastings & Prince Edward District School Board: Buses cancelled
Limestone District School Board: Buses cancelled
Simcoe County: All buses cancelled
STSCO: School buses cancelled in Peterborough city/ county, Northumberland, Clarington and Campbellford
Trillium Lakelands District School Board: All buses cancelled in City of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton, and Muskoka
Waterloo Region District School Board: All buses cancelled in Waterloo region today due to freezing rain
York Region and York Catholic District school boards: All buses cancelled
