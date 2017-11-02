

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A man has non-life threatening injuries after a daylight shooting in a residential part of Scarborough, police say.

It happened at around 11:30 a.m. near McCowan Road and Blue Lagoon Court, which is just north of Eglinton Avenue.

Police say that they responded to the area for reports of a physical altercation followed by the sound of a loud bang.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim with a single gunshot wound.

Police say that a dark-coloured vehicle was seen fleeing the area following the shooting.

No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.