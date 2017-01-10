

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Salting trucks are out on Toronto streets this morning as crews prepare for a heavy dose of winter weather later today.

In a social media post this morning, the city’s winter operations department said salt trucks were out in Etobicoke as of 4:15 a.m. and will continue through the morning rush hour.

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for much of southern Ontario, including the city of Toronto and the GTA.

Environment Canada says snowfall accumulations of 10 centimetres are likely today and blowing snow is expected as the winds pick up throughout the day.

“Snow will change to rain near noon over extreme southwestern Ontario, and late this afternoon over the Greater Toronto Area. Brief freezing rain is possible in some areas during the changeover from snow to rain,” Environment Canada’s advisory read.

“There may be a significant impact to the morning commute and possibly the afternoon one as well for regions where the change to rain occurs later. Untreated roads may become snow covered and slippery.”

Drivers are reminded to be extra cautious today and leave additional time to get to their destination.