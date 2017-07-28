

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after a 27-year-old man died from an overdose of street drugs possibly laced with fentanyl.

According to investigators, the substance involved in this incident was purchased in the Yonge and Dundas streets area prior to being consumed on Thursday in the area of Queen and Bathurst.

Police said they believe the man overdosed on heroin that may have been laced with fentanyl.

Following this incident, police said they have been made aware of one additional death and five overdoses. The investigations for these incidents are still in the early stages but officials say “there are similarities.”

The incidents come as calls for more harm reduction measures grow in the city. Recently, the province pledged $15 million toward hiring more addiction and mental health workers and distributing more opioid overdose antidote kits, called Naloxone.

Police are warning the public they should be on high alert when coming into contact with “potentially dangerous items.”

“Anyone coming into contact with a substance suspected to be heroin should exercise extreme caution,” the statement said.

Furthermore, police say anyone who comes across any unknown substances believed to be dangerous in parks or public areas should contact officials immediately.