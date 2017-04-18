Ryerson students to disarm fake bomb as part of final exam
The Ryerson University campus is shown in this file photo. (Byron Auburn / CTV Auburn)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 18, 2017 9:47AM EDT
TORONTO -- Some Ontario university students are set for a stressful final examination: disarming fake bombs with robots they've designed.
Ryerson University says computer science students will navigate robots through a simulated crime scene Tuesday afternoon as they try to disable mock improvised explosive devices, draw maps and describe the area.
The Toronto university says the exam will test students on their coding ability, design and improvisation skills.
Ryerson says the goal is to contribute to finding better ways to safely disarm or neutralize bombs.
There will be four groups of students wearing bomb suits and each will have 15 minutes to guide an explosive disposal robot that will carry a smaller robot up stairs or into an elevator.
Once at the fake crime scene, students will have 15 more minutes to navigate the smaller robot through an obstacle course to find a container and neutralize smaller bombs.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Canada 150: How conscription changed us
- Man wanted in 2015 murder may be hiding in Jamaica: Toronto police
- GTA home prices rose by 'unprecedented' 20 per cent in 1st quarter of 2017: report
- Prince Charles, Camilla to visit Canada in time for the country's 150th birthday
- Toronto man facing more charges in child sexual abuse case