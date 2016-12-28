

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A stretch of Yonge Street in the city’s Rosedale neighbourhood could remain closed until Thursday afternoon due to a large sinkhole in the area.

Yonge Street from Roxborough Street to Crescent Road has been shut down for the past 24 hours due to a ruptured sewer line in the area.

Crews worked through the night Tuesday to try to fix the issue.

“Right now we are just trying to do an excavation to open it up,” Steve Harding, of OJCR Construction, told CP24 Wednesday morning.

Construction crews will need to repair the line before the hole can be filled and repaved.

It is estimated that the area will be closed to traffic until Thursday afternoon.

Speaking to CP24 Wednesday, Mayor John Tory said the work will continue tonight.

"They are going to light it up tonight so they can keep working," Tory said, noting that it may be a bit of a nuisance for people who live in the neighbourhood.

"I think it is better when it is the city’s main street, the country’s main street that they should get it fixed."

Tory said there are safety considerations that need to be taken into account as well.

"There are three gas mains running down the side of the street here and they turn sort of 90 degrees across where this excavation is so it is something they are having to be very careful with," he added.