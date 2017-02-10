

The Canadian Press





BURLINGTON, Ont. -- Provincial police say a raging fire is sending clouds of black smoke across the QEW in Burlington, Ont., forcing officials to shut down a ramp to the highway.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says roofers were working atop a commercial building when the tar caught fire some time before noon.

Schmidt says if the smoke gets worse, police may have to shut down some lanes of the highway.

He says firefighters are battling the blaze and hope to have it under control shortly.