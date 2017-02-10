Featured
Rooftop blaze sends smoke across QEW in Burlington
A fire in Burlington forced OPP to shut down a ramp to the highway after heavy smoke blanketed the area. (Courtesy of James Eka)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 2:29PM EST
BURLINGTON, Ont. -- Provincial police say a raging fire is sending clouds of black smoke across the QEW in Burlington, Ont., forcing officials to shut down a ramp to the highway.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says roofers were working atop a commercial building when the tar caught fire some time before noon.
Schmidt says if the smoke gets worse, police may have to shut down some lanes of the highway.
He says firefighters are battling the blaze and hope to have it under control shortly.
