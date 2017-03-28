

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





The southbound lanes of Highway 400 have been closed at Canal Road due to a single vehicle rollover collision.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said ORNGE Air Ambulance Services have attended the scene and transported one person to hospital.

Video shot from the CTV News Toronto chopper showed a vehicle that appears to have rolled into a ditch near the highway.

The severity of the victim’s injuries is unclear at this time.

“We have our collision reconstruction team on the way right now to Highway 400 southbound between Highway 9 and Canal Road,” Schmidt said in a Periscope post.

“That will likely cause significant delays to anybody southbound on Highway 400 over the next several hours I suspect.”

Schmidt said northbound traffic on Highway 400 is not being rerouted due to the crash but said delays are possible.

More to come…