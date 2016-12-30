Featured
Road closures will be in effect for New Year's Eve celebration at Nathan Phillips Square
Fireworks explode during New Year's Eve celebrations at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto early Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014. (The Canadian Press/Mark Blinch)
Web Staff, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 11:40AM EST
A number of road closures will be in place downtown on Saturday night for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Nathan Phillips Square.
The event gets underway with a skating party from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and live music will be on until 11:55 p.m.
A pyrotechnic show will follow the countdown at midnight.
To accommodate the festivities, the following road closures will be in place from 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.
- Queen Street West from Yonge Street to University Avenue
- Bay Street from Richmond Street West to Dundas Street West
- York Street from Richmond Street West to Queen Street West
- Hagerman Street from Elizabeth Street to Bay Street
- Albert Street from Bay Street to James Street
- James Street from Queen Street West to Albert Street
Roads will be closed for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
The closure will also result in a diversion of the 501 Queen streetcar via King Street between Spadina Avenue and Church Street.
