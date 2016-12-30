

Web Staff, CTV Toronto





A number of road closures will be in place downtown on Saturday night for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Nathan Phillips Square.

The event gets underway with a skating party from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and live music will be on until 11:55 p.m.

A pyrotechnic show will follow the countdown at midnight.

To accommodate the festivities, the following road closures will be in place from 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Queen Street West from Yonge Street to University Avenue

Bay Street from Richmond Street West to Dundas Street West

York Street from Richmond Street West to Queen Street West

Hagerman Street from Elizabeth Street to Bay Street

Albert Street from Bay Street to James Street

James Street from Queen Street West to Albert Street

Roads will be closed for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

The closure will also result in a diversion of the 501 Queen streetcar via King Street between Spadina Avenue and Church Street.