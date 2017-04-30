Road closures in place downtown for 39th annual Khalsa Day Parade
A parade celebrating the birth of Sikhism makes its way down Lake Shore Boulevard in Toronto on Sunday, April 24, 2011. (The Canadian Press/Aaron Vincent Elkaim)
Road closures will be in place downtown today for the 2017 Khalsa Day Parade.
The parade begins at Exhibition Place at 1 p.m. and ends at Toronto city hall.
The westbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard will be completely shut down for the parade today and the northbound lanes of York Street and University Avenue will also be closed.
Police are warning drivers to expect delays in the area and are advising people to take alternate modes of transportation today.
Some TTC delays are also expected.
For those who are using public transit today, Line 1 has been shut down between St. George and Downsview stations this weekend for signal upgrades.
