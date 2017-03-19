

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Roads will be shut down in the downtown core starting this morning for the 30th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade will begin at Bloor Street West and St. George Street and continue along Bloor Street before heading south on Yonge Street. The procession will then head west on Queen Street West and will end at Nathan Phillips Square.

The following road closures will be in place this morning:

St. George Street, from Bloor Street West to College Street, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Hoskin Avenue, from St. George Street to Queen’s Park Crescent West, will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Bloor Street, from Huron Street to Yonge Street, will be closed from 11:55 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Yonge Street, from Bloor Street to Queen Street, will be closed from 11:55 to 3 p.m.

Queen Street West, from Yonge Street to University Avenue, from 11:55 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bay Street, from Queen Street West to Dundas Street West, will be closed from noon to 3 p.m.

Elizabeth Street, from Dundas Street West to Hagerman Street, will be closed from noon to 3 p.m.

Hagerman Street, from Elizabeth Street to Bay Street, will be closed from noon to 3 p.m.

University Avenue, from Queen Street West to Dundas Street West, will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Armoury Street, from University Avenue to Chestnut Street, will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Centre Avenue, from Dundas Street West to Armoury Street, will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

TTC service will be disrupted on Queen Street West during the parade, which begins at noon.