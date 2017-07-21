

Web Staff, CTV News Toronto





As another summer weekend descends on Toronto, as do a list of road and transit closuresthanks to several festivals in and around the city.

Here’s what to keep an eye on this weekend:

TTC

There will be no subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations due to scheduled track work. The TTC says shuttle buses will operate on that portion of the route in the meantime.

On Line 1, Bay Station will be closed all weekend.

Sherbourne Station will be closed on Sunday.

Lake Shore Boulevard

The westbound right shoulder lane of Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed at Stratchan Avenue from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until Monday.

Ossington Avenue

The second annual Oss Fest will close much of Ossington Avenue on Saturday and Sunday.

The event, which includes a bike race, will close Ossington Avenue between Dundas Street West and Queen Street West from 6 a.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday.

Partial road closures on Halton Street between Givins Street and Ossington Street, and Rebecca Street, will also be in effect throughout the festival.

Toronto Triathlon Festival

Starting Sunday, the eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway from Humber River to Carlaw Avenue will be closed for the race.

All northbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway will also be closed from the Gardiner to Eglinton Avenue.

On Lake Shore Boulevard, one eastbound lane will be closed from Windermere Avenue to New Brunswick Way.

All closures caused by the triathlon will start 2 a.m. Sunday and last until about 2 p.m.

Toronto Caribbean Carnival/Junior Carnival

This family day event will cause a series of closures in Scarborough’s Malvern neighborhood.

On Saturday, a parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the Malvern Community Recreation Centre on Sewells Road, go west on McLevin Avenue, travel north on Neilson Road and into Neilson Park Drive by 1 p.m.

TTC bus routes, including the 39A Finch East, 132 Milner and 113 Neilson, will all divert during this time.

Festival of South Asia

On Saturday, Gerrard Street will be closed between Glenside Avenue and Coxwell Avenue at around 8 a.m. until Monday at 2 a.m.

TTC buses on the 506 Carlton route will divert in both directions during this time.

Big on Bloor

On Saturday, Bloor Street will be closed in both directions from Dufferin Street to Lansdowne Avenue start at 9 a.m.

A series of smaller road closures will also take place in the vicinity. All are expected to reopen by Sunday 9 p.m.

Youth Day

On Sunday, Yonge Street will be closed in the city’s downtown core from Dundas Street to Queen Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dundas Street construction

Ongoing streetcar track work downtown will keep the westbound lanes of Dundas Street closed from Church to Victoria streets. The construction work is ongoing until early September.