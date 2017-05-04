

Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto





City crews and residents are on alert as Toronto’s rain-soaked spring continues.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning, saying between 50 and 90 millimetres will fall over the next two days.

But with the ground already completely saturated after weeks of relentless rain, the city’s infrastructure is vulnerable, Mayor John Tory told CP24 Thursday.

“I am confident from discussions I’ve had with the emergency services people, the parks staff and the conservation authority people that we’re doing in the places that are vulnerable spots things that are necessary to be as well prepared as you can be,” he said.

Workers have been patrolling areas susceptible to flooding, clearing catch basins and dredging sand to protect structures and homes.

“This is not a quick fix,” said the city’s manager of Waterfront Parks James Dann.

Since the beginning of April, Toronto has received more than 100 millimetres of rain, according to the city.

Environment Canada’s senior climatologist Dave Phillips, says this is “about twice as much rain as we would normally get.”

“It's a record,” he said.

The inclement weather has left much of the ground completely saturated. This could amount to water flowing onto local roads and cause flash flooding in some areas, according to the city.

“All parts of Toronto can be affected by flooding and there may be little or no advance warning that localized flooding is imminent,” the city said Thursday in a news release.

Lower Simcoe Street underpass braces for flooding

The Lower Simcoe Street underpass made famous for drowning a Ferrari four years ago could flood again during the rain storm heading Toronto’s way.

The roadway is down to one lane in both directions due to some ponding at its lowest point.

City crews are working to rebuild part of the storm sewer in the area, which a Toronto Water spokesperson says is the first phase of a more permanent repair.

The department also has a plan, currently in the review and design stage, for changes that will include the addition of a new storm pump.

But as the rain intensifies, water conditions on Lower Simcoe Street could get significantly worse.

City spokesperson Wynna Brown is urging motorists to avoid the area.

Woodbine Beach under water

To the east, Lake Ontario’s rising water levels have caused flooding and erosion on Woodbine Beach.

The water levels in Lake Ontario are the highest they have been in 25 years, according to Phillips.

These conditions, along with a series of intense rain storms and gusting winds forcing waves further onto the beach than they’ve been in decades, has enabled broad ponds to develop on the beach, drowning out nearby volleyball courts and stranding a set of Muskoka chairs.

Nancy Gaffney, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority’s waterfront specialist, told CP24 on Monday that heavy rains have wiped out a third of the beach space in the city’s east-end Beach neighbourhood.

“It’s difficult to manage event after event,” she said.

As well, as much as 100 metres of beach has been lost in some parts of Ashbridges Bay, the city estimates.

GO Transit plans to reroute trains in case of flooding

The rain is also affecting transit across the GTA.

Even though GO Transit’s eastern corridor isn’t experiencing any flooding as of now, a Metrolinx spokesperson says there is a plan in place to divert trains and staff are currently monitoring the conditions.

“We’ve done flood mitigation efforts along the Richmond Hill line,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said.

If the tracks do experience elevated water levels, GO Transit riders could miss two stops – Oriole and Old Cummer stations – adding around 20 minutes to their commute, she explained.

City could be forced to close Don Valley Parkway Friday

The rainfall warning could prompt the city to shut down the Don Valley Parkway during Friday's afternoon commute.

With heavy rain expected, the City is preparing for possible DVP closure for tomorrow pm rush. #CityofTO: https://t.co/VuRy4rRgZP pic.twitter.com/bqI5hGipmF — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) May 4, 2017

Officials made the announcement late Thursday explaining staff are concerned about flooding on the highway. Instead, officials are suggesting motorists take public transit.

Flood prevention tactics

Toronto Fire told CP24 they are preparing for an increase in calls over the next few days.

“Our crews are preparing for that,” said Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg. “We’re going to double our capacity in the marine division.”

He is advising home owners to keep an eye on their basements to ensure no water seeps into their homes.

This could create significant electrical hazards, he explained.

A restoration water damage expert, Steve Rosenbaum says the catch basins on roadways will be the hardest hit during the torrential downpour.

“You’ll start to get a lot of water hitting on and could potentially create some overland flooding,” he said.

The city is advising residents to ensure that catch basins on their streets and near their homes are clear.

“There are short term measures, things like clearing the catch basins, removing paints or chemicals from your basement floor,” said Brown.

Long-term flood prevention measures include cleaning out eavestroughs, disconnecting your downspout and ensuring it’s pointed away from the building, Brown added.