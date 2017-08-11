Richmond Hill's Denis Shapovalov advances to Rogers Cup semifinals
Denis Shapovalov of Canada returns to Rafael Nadal of Spain during round of sixteen play at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament Thursday August 10, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 11, 2017 9:51PM EDT
MONTREAL - Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the Rogers Cup semifinals with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over France's Adrian Mannarino on Friday night.
The 18-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., was coming off a second-round win over 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro and a thrilling three-set upset of top-seeded tennis legend Rafael Nadal in the Round of 16.
Shapovalov will next meet the winner of a match later Friday between fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany and Kevin Anderson of South Africa.
The 29-year-old Mannarino had knocked out Canada's top player, Milos Raonic, in the second round, although the big-server from Thornhill, Ont., played with a swollen wrist.
Shapovalov started out looking low on energy despite the encouragement of the packed centre court crowd.
He double-faulted on break point in the opening game en route to a quick first-set loss.