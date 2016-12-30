Featured
Richmond Hill crash leaves one with life-threatening injuries, two others injured
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 6:19PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 30, 2016 7:05PM EST
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill Friday afternoon.
It happened on Leslie Street near West Wilmot, just north of Highway 7, shortly before 5 p.m.
The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear.
According to York Regional Police, one person sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision and one other person may have suffered serious injuries.
Both have been taken to hospital for treatment.
A third victim suffered minor injuries in the collision.
Leslie Street is closed between Highway 7 and East Beaver Creek Drive as crews tend to the scene.
Police believe the closure will last some time due to the investigation.
