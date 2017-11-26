

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One person was injured early this morning after a shooting in Rexdale.

The incident occurred near Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue at around 12:45 a.m.

Police say officers attended the scene and found one shell casing but could not locate a victim.

Police later confirmed that one person sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle and was driven to hospital by a friend for treatment.

Investigators say they are searching for two suspects in connection with the incident.