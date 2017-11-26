Rexdale shooting sends 1 person to hospital
One person has been injured following a shooting in Rexdale.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, November 26, 2017 6:22AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 26, 2017 10:34AM EST
One person was injured early this morning after a shooting in Rexdale.
The incident occurred near Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue at around 12:45 a.m.
Police say officers attended the scene and found one shell casing but could not locate a victim.
Police later confirmed that one person sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle and was driven to hospital by a friend for treatment.
Investigators say they are searching for two suspects in connection with the incident.