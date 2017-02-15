

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





People displaced by a six-alarm fire in the city’s Deer Park neighbourhood Tuesday should be able to return to their homes and offices sometime tonight, Toronto Fire Deputy Chief Jim Jessop told reporters Wednesday.

Several buildings were evacuated when a massive fire broke out on the second floor of The Badminton & Racquet Club of Toronto, located near Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue, shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire raged for most of the day Tuesday and it took fire crews more than 20 hours before they could formally declare the incident “under control."

In addition to evacuations, the fire also forced officials shut down roads and TTC service in the area.

“For all intents and purposes, the fire has been controlled and extinguished. We’ll have a number of hotspots and a number of flare ups to deal with over the course of the day,” Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said Wednesday morning.

Water as deep as 12 feet has been reported in the basement of the building and Toronto Hydro along with Toronto Fire is working to pump the water out.

The exact number of people evacuated following the fire is unclear and officials say there is still work to be done before some of the buildings adjacent to the racquet club can be reoccupied.

Pegg said all hydro has been disconnected in the buildings and building operators are facing significant amounts of water runoff.

“We are dealing with a large quantity of water and some water infiltration into hydro vaults,” Pegg added.

“We also need to have the natural gas supply restored. We have had to shut it off in the area.”

He said crews will also need to undertake air quality testing before people can return to the buildings.

Toronto Fire is also currently ventilating the buildings impacted by the fire.

“Fortunately my colleagues at the Office of Emergency Management told me all but four of our residents last night were able to secure their own accommodations,” Pegg said.

“I know that the city through OEM did provide accommodations for I believe four people. The rest of our residents were able to stay with family and friends so that’s fantastic.”

An emergency centre set up at 55 St. Clair West will be closed as of noon Wednesday, officials say.

Jessop said so far, there is nothing to suggest that any of the surrounding buildings sustained structural damage.

OFM will be investigating:

The investigation into the fire is already underway, the fire chief said, and the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal will be attending the scene.

Pegg confirmed that while two firefighters sustained minor injuries in the fire, no civilians were injured.

The fire chief was unable to provide a damage estimate.

"We won’t have any indication of dollar loss until such time as we get into the actual origin and cause investigation," Pegg added.

"Anything that’s left, there is an extraordinary amount of damage... I highly doubt there is going to be a lot of salvageable building left there."

A memo sent to members of the club by the chief operating officer of the facility said that it appears the fire originated in the main lounge in the southeast corner of the building but Pegg could not confirm that information Wednesday.

"At this point it would be speculative for me to guess that. Our investigation team along with OFM will do all of the interviews and determine what they can do from a scene examination," Pegg said.

A full safety assessment will have to be done before investigators are sent into the building.

"The devastation is enormous and whether or not the investigators from Toronto Fire or OFM will ever determine cause will be a challenge," Jessop said.

Both the fire chief and the deputy chief applauded crews for preventing the fire from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

TTC resumes regular operations in the area:

TTC service returned to normal in the neighbourhood this morning after transit staff shut down St. Clair Station and halted streetcar service in the area due to the fire.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green confirmed the station reopened Wednesday morning and regular train service has resumed.

The 512 streetcar also resumed operations in the area this morning.

There are still a number of road closures in effect today.

Yonge Street is closed between St. Clair Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue and the eastbound lanes of St. Clair Avenue are close from Avenue Road to Yonge Street.

Jessop said they hope to reopen some lanes on Yonge Street later today.