Rescue dog no longer believed to be stolen, returned home
Police have released this photo of missing dog Mary. The dog was last seen near Pape and Danforth avenues. (Toronto Police Service/ handout)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, May 2, 2017 2:11PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 2, 2017 2:12PM EDT
Toronto police now say a rescue dog that broke free from her leash near her home in the east end was returned to her owners on Monday and it is no longer thought that she was ever stolen.
On Sunday, police said a Jack Russell Terrier named Mary escaped from her home in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East around 12 p.m. on April 14.
The dog was last seen in the area of Pape and Danforth avenues, where she was reportedly picked up by a woman driving a white Toyota.
Investigators now say “there is no criminal element to this investigation.”
