Featured
Report aimed at enhancing civilian oversight of Ontario police expected today
A logo for Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is pictured. (Tom Stefanac)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 6, 2017 7:43AM EDT
TORONTO -- A major report on how Ontario's police should be policed is expected to be released today.
The 263-page report by the Independent Police Oversight Review is the product of seven months of fact-finding and information gathering across the province.
Justice Michael Tulloch headed the government-commissioned review of the three bodies that oversee policing in the province.
Currently, the Special Investigations Unit, the Office of the Independent Police Review Director and the Ontario Civilian Police Commission oversee issues involving police.
The report makes 129 recommendations aimed at streamlining oversight and making it more transparent and accountable.
Tulloch heard from more than 1,500 individuals in 18 public consultations, held more than 130 private meetings and got information from police associations, chiefs of police, police commissioners and police services board members in researching the report.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Stabbing in Scarborough sends 2 people to hospital
- RCMP charge Toronto man, 27, for allegedly leaving Canada to join ISIS
- Report aimed at enhancing civilian oversight of Ontario police expected today
- Toronto-based Luminato Festival announces its 2017 lineup
- Report suggests up to 30 per cent of low-risk patients may be getting needless tests