

The Canadian Press





NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a grisly discovery on a farm in Norfolk County.

On Friday night, police were called by a resident saying several dead animals had been spotted in a heavily wooded area on a farm.

Officers arrived at the scene on Norfolk County Road 45 and found the decomposed remains of approximately 20 coyotes.

Police revealed the discovery in a news release late Monday night.

They did not indicate how the animals died, how long they had been in the wooded area, or if any suspects were being sought.

Anyone with information regarding this is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.