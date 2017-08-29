

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man was rushed to hospital in serious condition after a shooting in Regent Park late Monday night.

It happened near a building in the area of Dundas and Sackville streets at around 11 p.m.

Police say a man in his 30s was rushed to hospital following the incident.

He injuries are serious but he is expected to survive, police confirm.

Investigators will be reviewing video surveillance footage from nearby buildings.

Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.