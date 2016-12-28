Featured
Red light texting still a problem in Canada, says CAA
A woman uses an iPad while behind the wheel of a vehicle stopped in traffic at a red light in downtown Vancouver, B.C., on Monday October 20, 2014. Tougher distracted driving penalties came into effect Monday with three penalty points being added to the record of drivers caught talking on a handheld device while driving in addition to a $167 fine. Drivers ticketed for texting while driving previously already received three penalty points, along with a fine of $167. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 12:18PM EST
OTTAWA -- Some 33 per cent of Canadians who participated in a recent poll conducted by the Canadian Automobile Association admit they have texted while stopped at a red light in the last month.
That's despite tough financial penalties for distracted driving across the country in addition to the loss of demerit points.
Jeff Walker, the vice-president of public affairs at the CAA, says the numbers are troubling.
He says the effect of texting at a red light lingers well after the light turns green, making it a dangerous driving habit.
The survey also suggests that nearly 70 per cent of Canadians believe using their phone at a red light is unacceptable.
The CAA polled 2,012 Canadians for its survey. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
"It's socially unacceptable to drive drunk, and that's where we need to get with texting," says Walker.
"Attitudes are beginning to shift, but our actions need to follow."
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Man stabbed during robbery in Willowdale park suffers serious injuries
- Police looking to identify suspects after teen stabbed in Markham
- Owning the charts: Drake's dominance and influence on the industry in 2016
- Red light texting still a problem in Canada, says CAA
- Tickets still available for NHL Centennial Classic at BMO Field